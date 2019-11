Have your say

BURGLARS broke into a house in Warsash before making off with a Rolex watch and designer handbags.

The incident happened in Brook Lane between 10am and 4.30pm on Thursday last week.

Two offenders smashed the glass in the back door to gain entry before stealing the items and making-off.

One of the offenders was wearing a distinctive blue Moncler jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44190419183.