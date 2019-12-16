Burst main that left Gosport homes without water is repaired, but risk of 'discoloured water' remains

A burst water main that left homes in Gosport without water has been repaired, but there remains a risk of ‘discoloured water’.

The issue saw 7,000 homes without water or low pressure after a water main in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, burst at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

The road was partially closed overnight as technicians from Portsmouth Water undertook repairs. The road has now reopened.

Work to repair the water main was completed in the early hours of Monday morning, with a ‘small risk of some discoloured water’ remaining due to ‘back pressure,’ according to the spokesman for the company.

He said: ‘We quickly had technicians on site looking to identify both the cause and how to rezone the area so we could restore supplies to affected customers.

‘The complexity of the network meant it took time for us to plan and isolate the network and redirect water to affected customers. We apologise that this took longer than we would have liked.

‘We have worked throughout the night and have now completed the repair and normal water supplies have now returned to affected customers.

‘There is a small risk of some discoloured water - if this is the case please run the tap until the water is clear.’

Water discolouration is ‘normally iron deposits from the main,’ according to the spokesman.

He added: ‘We have no reason to suspect the water quality has been compromised.’