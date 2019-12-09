Busy Havant road reopened with speed cushions after weeks of closures

A BUSY road in Leigh Park has been reopened after the installation of speed ‘cushions’.

Dunsbury Way is now open to traffic after facing closures since mid-November as part of Hampshire County Council’s roadworks scheme.

Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, after Hampshire County Council roadworks - including new speed 'cushions'. Picture: Hampshire County Council

The maintenance saw the route closed daily, between Bramdean Drive and Purbrook Way, between 9.30am and 4pm.

A Hampshire County Council spokeswoman said: ‘Work on Dunsbury Way to carry out carriageway repairs, resurfacing, installation of speed cushions and the reinstatement of road markings has been on-going since mid-November as part of our planned maintenance programme, Operation Resilience.

READ MORE: Armed robber admits using axe and knife in Co-op raids in Purbrook and Emsworth

‘These works are carefully planned and are part of a long term strategy designed to ensure Hampshire’s road network is more resilient to the impact of heavy traffic and severe weather.’

Dunsbury Way’s closure led to the diversion of Stagecoach’s 20, 21, 23 and 39 bus services because they were unable to get to Park Parade.

The firm said on Twitter: ‘#Havant #LeighPark Dunsbury Way has reopened again, we have been assured that the world have now been completed and no further closures are required, services 20/21/23/39 will now operate normal route at Park Parade.’

READ MORE: Homeowners 'furious' after downdraft from Coastguard helicopter taking off from QA Hospital destroys their garden wall