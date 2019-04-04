Butlins new £40 million family pool with world’s first Helter Skelter water ride to open in Bognor Regis this weekend

Have your say

A NEW £40 million family pool is set to open at a holiday resort just in time for the Easter break.

The seaside inspired pool is set to open to the public on Saturday (April 6) at Butlins in Bognor Regis.

The aptly named Splash features stick-of-rock slides, rapids, a wave machine, a state-of-the-art changing village complete with underfloor heating.

It also has the world’s first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall.

The multi-million pound pool has created 55 new jobs at Bultins in Bognor, across various departments.

The new hires include: 39 lifeguards, four gardeners, four pool cleaners, five food and beverage recruits, two receptionists and a dedicated pool photographer.

As well as employing local talent there have also been five transfers to the pool by existing Butlin’s team members, from other areas of the resort, reinforcing the company’s commitment to upskilling employees.

Amanda Southall, Resort Recruitment Manager at Butlin’s Bognor Regis said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome more fantastic talent to our Bognor Regis resort.

‘A considerable amount of care, consideration and training has been given to our new team to aid their long-term career progression with us and ensure our guest experience is the best it can possibly be.

‘We very much look forward to opening the pool doors and unveiling the dedicated team.’

Since construction on the pool began in 2017, an additional estimated 1,250 people have worked on the site, reinforcing Butlin’s efforts to enhance the local economy.

As a result of such projects the Bognor Regis resort has seen a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings.

All new team members for the pool have been enrolled in a special Butlin’s coaching day, providing insight on the company’s unique approach to hospitality, 83-year heritage and long history of innovation.

The new set of lifeguards will also undertake additional coaching, as part of the National Pool Lifeguard Qualification, involving two weeks of intensive lessons and concluding in an assessment.

For more information on careers at Butlin’s and current vacancies visit: www.butlinscareers.co.uk