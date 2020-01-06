Cadbury is bringing back this old favourite chocolate bar in 2020

Have your say

CADBURY is bringing back one of its old favourites to kick start the decade.

The chocolate company will be returning Bournville Old Jamaica to shelves this year. Originally launched in the 1970s, the sweet treat featured dark chocolate with rum and raisin.

Cadbury is bringing back one of its old favourites. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

It was last available in a limited edition in 2010 but now a decade later it is making a comeback.

Bournville Old Jamaica will be available in 180g and 100g bars.

Birmingham Live reports that Bethany Wenn, Bournville brand manager at Mondelēz International, said: ‘We’re really excited to bring back the return of Bournville Old Jamaica bar.

‘The relaunch highlights the increasing consumer demand to bring back retro flavours.’

Fans had previously launched a petition on Facebook calling on Cadbury to bring the retro chocolate bar back.

Are you excited for the return of Bournville Old Jamaica? Let us know in the comments below!