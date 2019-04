CAKES galore will be available to raise funds fro cancer research,

Wightlink staff Zoe Lewis-Marlton and Julie Rousset take part in The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake-Off. Cakes will be on sale from 8am to 1pm at Ryde Pier today.

Barista Zoe said: ‘I was inspired to set up our stall on the pier to support friends and family affected by cancer.

‘Everyone knows someone who has had the disease so we are doing our bit to raise money for research.’