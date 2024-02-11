Call 999 if you see missing Portsmouth man who police are "extremely concerned" for
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Watts was last seen in Portsmouth at around 10.00am on Saturday 10 February. He had been at home and was last seen on Cardiff Road.
"We have been carrying out enquiries to try and locate him, but we are extremely concerned for his welfare and we are now turning to you for assistance," a police statement said.
The 55-year-old is described as white, of broad build, around 6ft 4 inches tall, with grey hair and a tooth missing at the front. He was last seen wearing a brown parka coat, jeans and glasses. We believe he may have travelled to the Denmead area. If anyone has seen David or has any information about his current whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 44240061716.