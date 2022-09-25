Campaign tackling cost of living crisis to launch in Portsmouth with meeting ahead of Enough is Enough Day of Action
A CAMPAIGN fighting the cost of living crisis is set to launch in Portsmouth.
The ‘Enough is Enough’ launch meeting will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 at Portsmouth Railway Club in Selbourne Terrace, opposite Fratton Station.
Supported by Portsmouth Trade Union Council, the meeting will welcome speakers from different groups of workers who are currently taking strike action.
At the meeting, participants will discuss why workers are taking action, and consider what can be done to help each other fight the cost of living crisis.
Most Popular
-
1
Supernatural actor Ryan Grantham shoots mum in head and given life sentence for disgraceful murder, known for appearing in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and Riverdale
-
2
WATCH: Royal Navy, RAF and US military obliterate warship in rare and impressive firepower exercise
-
3
Food at £120-a-ticket Nail, Brow, and Lash Awards in Manchester was 'so bad' Waterlooville salon owner bought dinner at Dominos afterwards
Read More
The Enough is Enough campaign is putting forward five demands to tackle the cost of living crisis: a real pay rise, the slashing of energy bills, ending food poverty, providing decent homes for all, and taxing the rich.
Portsmouth is one of 13 UK cities that will be taking part in the Enough is Enough Day of Action on Saturday, October 1.
Details will be confirmed at the launch meeting.
Visit wesayenough.co.uk.