The ‘Enough is Enough’ launch meeting will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 at Portsmouth Railway Club in Selbourne Terrace, opposite Fratton Station.

Supported by Portsmouth Trade Union Council, the meeting will welcome speakers from different groups of workers who are currently taking strike action.

At the meeting, participants will discuss why workers are taking action, and consider what can be done to help each other fight the cost of living crisis.

From left, Anna Lilley, Michelle Lincoln, chair of Portsmouth Trades council Jon Woods, Mark Sage and Khalid Sidahmed at a cost of living protest organised by Portsmouth Trades Council at the Guildhall, Portsmouth. They said they wanted 'a fair society for everyone, not just bankers and billionaires'. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 020422-36)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Enough is Enough campaign is putting forward five demands to tackle the cost of living crisis: a real pay rise, the slashing of energy bills, ending food poverty, providing decent homes for all, and taxing the rich.

Portsmouth is one of 13 UK cities that will be taking part in the Enough is Enough Day of Action on Saturday, October 1.