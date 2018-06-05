Campaigners will hold Gaza vigil in centre of Portsmotuh today

CAMPAIGNERS will gather in the centre of Portsmouth this evening to stage a vigil for Gaza.

The Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSDPSC) will be holding the event in Guildhall Square from 5.30pm until 6.30pm.

It has been organised to coincide with the 51st anniversary of the start of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

The fixture also marks the conclusion of the Great March of Return campaign, which has recently seen Palestinians demand to return to the land in which they formerly lived, and later became the state of Israel.

Last month, a vigil in Portsmouth honoured the death of 60 protestors killed as part of the campaign.