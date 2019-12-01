Can you help find this missing 12-year-old boy from Gosport?

Have your say

POLICE have launched an appeal for help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy from Gosport.

The boy, known as Alby, left his home address at about 12.30pm on Saturday, November 30 and has not been in contact with anyone since.

Twelve-year-old Alby from Gosport, pictured, has been missing since November 30. Police believe he travelled to Portsmouth and have launched an appeal for help to find him. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police believe he may have travelled to Portsmouth and are calling on residents to get in touch immediately if they see him.

Alby is described as being white, 5ft tall and stocky, with thick mousey-blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black trousers and green camouflage trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190431458.

