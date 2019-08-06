Can you name all of these eight Portsmouth witch's hat pubs?
THE witch’s hat design is one of the most iconic features on pubs across Portsmouth.
A number of still operating boozers as well as a handful of long lost taverns all featured witch’s hats, which were often found on Brickwood’s Brewery pubs. Are you able to name the following eight pubs which sported the spooky architectural design? Once you’ve had a look at all of our clues why not give our quiz a go and see how you do by clicking this link here.
This Grade II listed pub could be found in Old Portsmouth, it is now an estate agent.