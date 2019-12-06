Can you spot yourself in our gallery of Portsmouth clubbers from 2009?

So we decided to dig back through The News archives to find pictures of clubbers out in Portsmouth from over the years. Here are pictures from 2009 – can you spot yourself?

A hen party out in Portsmouth in 2009. Picture: (092934_717) Ian Hargreaves

Clubbers enjoy a night out in Portsmouth in 2009. Picture: 093098-2

Clubbers enjoy a night out at Tiger Tiger in 2009. Picture: 092674-987 Allan Hutchings

Clubbers enjoy a night out at Tiger Tiger in 2009. Picture: 092674-981 Allan Hutchings

