Candle thought to be cause of blaze in Holmbush Court, Southsea that destroyed flat with resident led to safety by firefighters
A flat was destroyed in a fire that saw a resident led to safety by firefighters while wearing a smoke hood.
About 40 firefighters were scrambled to Holmbush Court, and assisted living block in Queens Crescent in Southsea on Tuesday just after 6pm.
Early signs are that the fire was caused by a candle.
NOW READ: MPs speak of abuse on Twitter
Most Popular
A third-floor flat was on fire and a resident had to be rescued before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in an ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation. Several other residents were evacuated.
Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Hayling Island and Waterlooville were on the scene to extinguish the blaze using jets and hose reels before ventilating the building to clear smoke.
A firefighter from Southsea said that the initial call had been to an automatic fire alarm going off, which, while the fire crew were on their way to Queens Crescent, was added to by several more calls reporting the blaze.
Eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building, and hose reels and jets were used to quell the fire. The flat was totally destroyed in the blaze, with a corridor outside suffering damage too. The firefighter said the roof remained intact.
He repeated advice that candles should always be attended and not left near curtains or other trailing fabric.
A fire service spokesperson said: ‘The affected flat has been destroyed in the blaze with crews now conducting a salvage operation of a number of other flats suffering water damage.’
The fire was out by 8.40pm.
Four other residents were attended to by paramedics at the scene but did not need hospital attention.