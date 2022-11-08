About 40 firefighters were scrambled to Holmbush Court, and assisted living block in Queens Crescent in Southsea on Tuesday just after 6pm.

Early signs are that the fire was caused by a candle.

The destroyed flat in Queen's Crescent, Southsea Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue

A third-floor flat was on fire and a resident had to be rescued before being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in an ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation. Several other residents were evacuated.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Hayling Island and Waterlooville were on the scene to extinguish the blaze using jets and hose reels before ventilating the building to clear smoke.

A firefighter from Southsea said that the initial call had been to an automatic fire alarm going off, which, while the fire crew were on their way to Queens Crescent, was added to by several more calls reporting the blaze.

Eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the building, and hose reels and jets were used to quell the fire. The flat was totally destroyed in the blaze, with a corridor outside suffering damage too. The firefighter said the roof remained intact.

He repeated advice that candles should always be attended and not left near curtains or other trailing fabric.

A fire service spokesperson said: ‘The affected flat has been destroyed in the blaze with crews now conducting a salvage operation of a number of other flats suffering water damage.’

The fire was out by 8.40pm.