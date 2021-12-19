Canoe Lake is aglow with candles in remembrance of loved ones in 'very special' Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights event in Southsea
HUNDREDS gathered around Canoe Lake as they took time to reflect on the lives of loved ones at the Rowans Hospice's Lake of Lights service.
A fleet of candles were sent out onto the water in Southsea in memory of those who were cared for at the hospice.
Guests, wrapped up in hats and scarves against the cold, were welcomed to the lake side by Carol Gully, spiritual care chaplain.
Simon Newman, facilities manager, said: 'Around the lake we gather to celebrate our memories with light.
'Candle lights dancing upon the lake, this dark December night.'
It was an emotional evening for many family members in the crowds as they remembered their loved ones.
Havant woman Kerry Dean, who attended the Lake of Lights with family members, said: 'I'm here to remember family and friends who have passed.
'It's a lovely event - amazing.'
Hazel Marke, also from Havant, was also meeting friends at the lake side.
She was attending in memory of her parents, as well as her 'very good friends' George and Derek, who were cared for at the hospice.
Hazel, who has done fundraising in support of Rowans Hospice in the past, said that as the event was not on last year, this year’s was ‘very special'.
The Royal British Legion Victory Band performed music and the Spinnaker Chorus sung while guests arrived and departed.
All present joined voices with the Community Choirs to sing the carols Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.
Harriet George, who joined the Rowans Hospice as income generation officer in September, organised the Lake of Lights event.
She said: 'It's amazing, we've had a great turn out considering the circumstances.
'It's great to see so many people coming out to reflect on a loved one.'
While the event organisation was 'different, certainly challenging’ for Harriet, and there were issues with floating the tealights out onto the lake, volunteers came up with a 'resourceful' plan.
Instead, lights were put on a series of small rafts, which were sent out onto the water.
Cllr Frank Jonas, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, was there, as were members of the Rowans board of trustees and the hospice director.
Phil Totham has been a volunteer with the hospice for six years.
While serving complimentary mince pies to attendees, he said: 'It's just lovely - a good thing for people, and for them to show support for the Rowans. They rely an enormous amount on contributions.
'People are being careful, but there's still a good turnout.'