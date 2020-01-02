Car crashes through metal fence outside Gosport sailing centre as driver suffers 'medical episode'

Have your say

A DRIVER who suffered a potential ‘medical episode' has been taken to hospital after crashing through metal railings outside a sailing centre.

Part of the fence surrounding the Joint Services Adventurous Sail Training Centre, in Haslar Road, Gosport, was destroyed in the crash at 3pm today.

A spokesman for the centre said its fence and an unoccupied portacabin on-site were damaged in the collision.

It is understood a member of staff helped the driver, who police believe may have fallen ill at the wheel.

The centre said: ‘We will assess the damage when the car had been removed.

A red car is damaged after crashing through the metal fence of the Joint Services Adventurous Sail Training Centre, in Haslar Road, Gosport, shortly after 3pm on Thursday. Picture: Dave Swateridge

‘We do not have any details on the driver, who was taken to hospital with what we understand are non-serious injuries.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said the driver suffered a ‘possible medical episode’.

He said: ‘We were called at 3.04pm. A car collided with railings – no details of injuries.’