Car is completely destroyed during a blaze near Portsmouth Sainsbury’s 

Have your say

A DRIVER had to leap away from his burning car after a fire engulfed the engine.

The incident took place just after 6pm in Andrew Bell Street, in Landport, close to the Sainsbury’s shop.

A fire crew from Southsea was called to the scene to fight the fire.

They used one hose reel and two breathing apparatuses to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody was injured during the incident, firefighters from Southsea confirmed.

The car, however, was completely destroyed by the fire which officers believed started accidentally.

Crews left the scene shortly after 7.10pm.