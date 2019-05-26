Car left hanging over M275 flyover after crash that sees traffic light demolished 

A CAR was left hanging by a thread after crashing into a barrier heading north bound on the M275 flyover in the early hours of Sunday morning – with authorities saying it was ‘lucky’ no one was seriously injured.

The single vehicle crash involving a Ford Mondeo, just before 5am, resulted in debris from the barrier being ‘thrown across the road’ taking out a traffic light.

Two people in the car were taken to hospital – with the driver needing to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver had minor head injuries while the passenger was complaining of chest pains after suffering a broken rib.

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham attended the scene and said it was fortunate no cars were below on the slip road where the traffic light had been smashed.

Watch manager Jamie Wren said: ‘The rear wheel was left hanging over the edge of the flyover – it could have been nasty. The barrier was totally demolished and went flying across the carriageway before taking the traffic light out.

‘There must have been some force from the crash. The people in the car had a lucky escape while it was also lucky no one was on the slip road below where the barrier had taken out the traffic light.’