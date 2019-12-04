Car mounts another vehicle in Gosport crash

Have your say

A CAR has mounted another vehicle in a crash that forced police to close a road.

Firefighters from Cosham, Gosport, and Fareham had to free one person from a vehicle after the crash in Jellicoe Avenue at about 11.35am.

A driver is extricated from a vehicle after a three-car crash in Jellicoe Road, Gosport, at about 11.35am on Wednesday, December 4.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said a Kia hit a parked Peugeot 107.

A picture from the scene, above, shows a vehicle that has mounted another after the crash.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person was treated at the scene before being passed to South Central Ambulance Service.

It said a third vehicle was involved.

Residents have said the closure has affected a stretch of Jellicoe Avenue between Admirals Walk and North Close.

Fire crews left at 12.59pm but emergency services remain at the scene.

