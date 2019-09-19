Caravan park for five gypsy families on site of listed building in Fareham to be fought by council

The PLANNING committee for Fareham Borough Council is set to fight an appeal to build a caravan site for five gypsy families in Titchfield- after allowing another development on the site last year.

The planning committee met yesterday to consider the appeal, which would see the travellers have a permanent base at 247 Titchfield Road, Fareham.

Last May, Edward Doherty applied to create the caravan park on the site of Crofton House, which was mostly demolished following a fire in 1972.

The council refused the application on four grounds - but later approved the building of three 'eco homes' by Mr Peter Beveridge on the site.

Now, Mr Doherty is appealing the council's refusal, meaning the council had to agree how they would fight the appeal with 'sensitivity,' according to planning committee chairman Councillor Nick Walker.

He said: 'We are always mindful that a gypsy application has to be handled with sensitivity.

'Before, we said the plan was in the strategic gap – that it was in the countryside.

'I think those defences have fallen out the window with the approval of three homes to be built on the site.'

The original proposal attracted more than 30 letters of objection from local residents.

Cllr Walker said: 'Locals do not want gypsy sites in the area.

'But we have to be careful in regards to their human rights.'

The planning committee voted unanimously to contest the appeal by arguing it will create too much traffic in the area and will adversely affect Solent Coastal Special Protection Area.