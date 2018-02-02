Care home celebrates five-year anniversary

Have your say

A SPECIALIST nursing and dementia care home has celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Hamble Heights in Fareham first opened in 2013 and marked the occasion with a party attended by more than 70 people including residents, team members and the Deputy Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Susan Bayford.

The care home, which is managed by Encore Care Homes, commended five members of staff for five years of service to the company with £500 each.

David Hines, chief executive of Encore Care Homes, said: ‘It has been a fantastic journey with Hamble Heights.

‘Since 2013, the home has flourished, as have the residents who live here, thanks to the superb care that they receive from our dedicated and professional care team.

‘We believe it is so important to manage a care environment which allows our carers and residents to flourish.’