The festive gala opened to the public this morning, and features a number of rides as well as a range of stalls selling gifts and warm food and drink.

Long queue of families waited for a turn on the ferris wheel, while youngsters enjoyed turns on the traditional carousel and a hot air balloon ride.

Christmas music was playing while visitors enjoyed the bright lights, Christmas trees, and fake snow adorning the displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: Esme, Paul, Kimberley and Evelyn Mullins. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-11)

Hungry patrons flocked to stalls selling Yorkshire pudding wraps, Belgian waffles, and bratwurst, and enjoyed pints of beer at the outdoor bar.

English fudge, chocolate blocks, cheese gift hampers, hats and gloves, and film memorabilia were all on offer to purchase as Christmas presents.

The cast of this year’s Pompey Panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, greeted families as they enjoyed the fair, posing for pictures and handing out panto fliers.

Pictured is: Olivia Hughes and Amelia Course. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-15)

James Percy, also known as Silly Billy, said: ‘We’re really excited, it will be great to do the full run this time.

‘We’ve got a lot of the same cast, as well as some new cast - it’s going to be great.’

John Kings, from the Kings Theatre, said: ‘After the pandemic, we went to get involved in Portsmouth again.’

Lots of families came to the Christmas Fair to enjoy the festive fun.

Pictured is: View of the Christmas Village. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-20)

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy sailors pay their respects to fallen American heroes during poignant Remembrance tribute

Among them were Kimberley and Paul Mullins brought their two daughters, seven-year-old Evelyn and four-year-old Esme to Gunwharf Quays from Portchester.

Kimberley said: ‘I think the girls were most excited about the carousel.

‘We were looking forward to seeing all the lights.’

Pictured is: The cast of the Kings Theatre production of Jack and the Beanstalk. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-32)

Olivia Hughes, aged three, and her four-year-old cousin, Amelia Course, were also excited to go on the rides.

Of meeting the pantomime characters, Amelia said: ‘I liked meeting them.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron