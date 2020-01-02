Casualty cut free from vehicle following lamp post crash on Havant street

Have your say

A CASUALTY had to be cut free from a vehicle following a crash in Havant.

The incident, which took place on Bordon Road, saw a vehicle collide with a street lamp post. Two fire appliances were deployed from Havant Fire Station following a call at 3.48pm.

After being cut free from the vehicle the casualty was handed over into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

READ MORE: Police appeal for witnesses following fatal M3 collision

No further details are currently available as to the extent of the injuries sustained.