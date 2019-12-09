Cats Protection calls for animal lovers to fill a shoebox of treats for cats in need this Christmas

A CAT charity is calling for animal lovers to act as a feline friend this festive season and fill a shoebox of treats for pets in need.

Cats Protection’s Gosport branch will be collecting shoeboxes of cat-friendly gifts until December 20 to keep the cats in their care entertained and well-fed over the Christmas period and beyond.

Cats Protection's Gosport branch is calling for shoebox donations this Christmas to help cats in their care. Picture: Cats Protection

The shoeboxes can contain anything a cat would enjoy, including toys, food and cat treats. Catnip toys are particularly popular as they help keep the cats in foster care stimulated while they wait for adoption.

Pet blankets not only keep the cats warm but also provide them with a comforting item to take to their new home.

The branch are keen for donors to include a tag or piece of paper featuring their own names so they can thank each Santa Paws and share photos of the cats enjoying their boxes via their Facebook page.

Cats Protection's Gosport branch is calling for shoebox donations this Christmas to help cats like nine-year-old Bella. Picture: Cats Protection

Kate Stapleford, committee member, fosterer and fundraiser, said: ‘This is the third year we have run the campaign and we've had a great response in previous years with people really enjoying getting creative with decorating and filling the shoebox.

‘It feels as though so much love goes into the shoeboxes for the cats. Each one helps a cat like Bella who is currently in our care after over-grooming for months which left her with scratches, sores and hardly any fur.

‘She is the sweetest nine-year-old and is having steroid tablets and hypoallergenic food to improve her condition. A shoebox will provide her with the fun of a box to sit in as well as all the exciting items from inside.’

Filled boxes can be delivered to Alver Veterinary Group at 148 Forton Road in Gosport and 30 Stubbington Green in Stubbington or to volunteer Mollie at 37 Row Wood Lane in Gosport.

Alternative arrangements can be made by calling Chris on 02392 582 601 or by private messaging the branch on Facebook.

More information about the work of the branch can be found at cats.org.uk/gosport.