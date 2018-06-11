Cats Protection running ‘chip and snip’ campaign in Gosport

A FELINE welfare charity is running a campaign to get cats snipped and chipped for their own safety.

Gosport Cats Protection is running a snip and chip campaign – offering cat owners the chance to have their cat neutered and microchipped for £10.

According to the charity, kittens can be neutered from four months old, and older cats can also be given the same treatment.

The campaign is open to anyone with a cat living in the PO12, PO13 and PO14 postcode areas

For more information, and to book a snip and chip, cat owners are asked to ring (023) 9258 2601 during June and July.

The cat’s surgery must be booked by July 31 – though the operation itself can take place after that.