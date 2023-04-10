CCTV image released of man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted Gosport burglary
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to a burglary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST
The police are looking to identify and speak to the man photographed as they conduct an investigation into an attempted burglary in Gosport.
In the early hours of the morning on April 2, attempts were made to open the front doors of addresses along Repton Close.
No entry was gained.
Anyone who knows the person can call 101 quoting 44230130877 or submit information online by clicking this link.