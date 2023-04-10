News you can trust since 1877
CCTV image released of man police want to speak to in connection with an attempted Gosport burglary

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to a burglary.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

The police are looking to identify and speak to the man photographed as they conduct an investigation into an attempted burglary in Gosport.

In the early hours of the morning on April 2, attempts were made to open the front doors of addresses along Repton Close.

No entry was gained.

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a Gosport burglary.Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with a Gosport burglary.
Anyone who knows the person can call 101 quoting 44230130877 or submit information online by clicking this link.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its anonymous online form.