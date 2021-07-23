CCTV shows dog walker as potential witness to death of two-year-old found at Swanwick Lakes

Officers investigating the death of Greyson Birch, who was found unresponsive in water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve, have released CCTV of a dog walker who is a potential witness.

Police were called to the reserve at 8.21pm on May 30, and attended along with the ambulance service and fire service, who got Greyson out of the water.

Greyson Birch Picture issued July 21, 2021

He was subsequently taken to Southampton General Hospital where he died on Thursday, June 3.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We’re investigating the circumstances surrounding how Greyson came to be in the water, and are keen to identify the dog walker featured in the CCTV footage.

‘We appreciate the quality is poor, but we are hoping that we can reach out to this person or anyone who knows them, as we are keen to speak to them and establish whether they saw Greyson that evening at the reserve.

‘If this is you, or you know this person, please call 101 quoting 44210210811.

‘We have previously appealed for anyone who was at Swanwick Lakes between 7.45pm and 8.30pm on 30 May to get in touch.

‘In addition, we’ve appealed to anyone who might have seen Greyson and anyone he was with earlier that day between 6.45pm and 7.15pm at Lakeside Country Park in Eastleigh to contact us.

‘Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

As reported, an 18-year-old man from Southampton who was previously arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of neglect remains on bail until August 30.

