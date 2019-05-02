Celebrations as Princess Anne visits Emsworth Sailing Club for their centenary
City sailing club enjoys a right royal visit
HRH The Princess Royal visited the Emsworth Sailing Club for their centenary.
HRH The Princess Royal pictured with junior members, Michael Geary, Commodore (in glasses) and Tim Keeping Rear Commodore (right) during her visit to Emsworth Sailing Club today. The visit was arranged to help the club celebrate its centenary.
HRH The Princess Royal pictured with British Olympic sailing hopeful Jess Lavery (right) during her visit to Emsworth Sailing Club today. The visit was arranged to help the club celebrate its centenary.