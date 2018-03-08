Celebrity chef will return to host dinner atop the Spinnaker Tower

by BYRON MELTON

Stephanie Moon is gearing up to bring her popular Sky Dining fixture back to the top of the landmark later this year, after sell-out events in 2016 and 2017.

While the chef has previously showcased one seven-course tasting menu at the event, she is now poised to deliver two – across four separate sessions – accompanied by a wine tasting laid on by tower staff.

Diners will get the chance to enjoy the experience 170m in the air when Stephanie cooks up fancy feasts on April 6 and 7, as well as October 12 and 13.

She said: ‘I am thrilled to come back to Portsmouth for a third year to cook for guests at Emirates Spinnaker Tower.

‘We will showcase some amazing produce from Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

‘We are in a different season so it will be a different experience.

‘Those who have been before should expect whole new flavours.

‘The style and concept of Sky Dining is about having fun and stimulating conversation along the way.

‘It is really about our guests in the sky enjoying themselves and marvelling at the superb views.

‘I am delighted to be working with the team again and looking forward to seeing how they are going to pair the wine with my new seasonal menus.

‘After two brilliantly successful years, here’s hoping for another sell-out.’

A chef for more than 20 years, Stephanie kick-started her training at the Michelin-starred Dorchester Hotel in Mayfair, London, working under the acclaimed Anton Mosimann.

Since then she has worked in some of the world’s finest hotels and restaurants – including Charlie Trotter’s Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant – before building her own chef consultancy business and appearing on BBC2’s Great British Menu.

Tickets to Sky Dining are £90 per person, or £120 including the wine tasting.

To book, call (023) 9285 7520 or visit spinnakertower.co.uk.