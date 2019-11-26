Chablis celebrations for Betty Jolliffe's 100th birthday

Birthday girl Betty Jolliffe has always been a caring person. From her work as a nurse in the Second World War to supporting her family, Betty has always put others first. She is now celebrating her centenary with her four children, nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and friends.

Born on November 12, 1919, Betty, nee Mountcastle, grew up with her sister Jean in London. Her father Clement worked as an electrician in the Royal Navy but sadly Betty’s mother Grace died of tuberculosis in 1924. As Betty’s father was in the navy, Betty and Jean were brought up in a children’s home. Their father Clement visited often until he died when Betty was 21 years old.

Betty in her mother's arms in the 1920s.

Betty was proud to be a state registered nurse and worked during the Second World War in a Brighton hospital. At times, she was also posted on look-out for enemy aircraft and fire duty on the hospital roof. Her family have followed in her footsteps in medicine, as her grandson Nicolas is a doctor and her granddaughter Nicola is a nurse.

Betty was introduced to her future husband, Ron Jolliffe, by a fellow nurse at a dance held in Brighton when he was on leave from the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm. Ron was a Lieutenant in the Royal Navy and he and Betty were married in 1946.

The Joliffes moved together for Ron’s postings in Northern Ireland, Malta, Culdrose and to the Portsmouth area. Betty gave up nursing and devoted her life to looking after her husband and four children Angela, Stephen, Caroline, and Patricia. Her daughters still live in Portchester and her son lives in Whitehill, near Bordon.

During their retirement, Betty and Ron travelled around Europe in their motorhome. They particularly enjoyed visits to France, Greece, Spain and Portugal. As a fan of classical music, Betty enjoys listening to Beethoven and Mozart. She also loves to knit, read and cook.

Betty with her children, Angela, Steve, Caroline and Pat.

Sadly Ron died in 1998 but Betty still lives independently in Portchester with the help of her carers and family.

To celebrate her milestone birthday, Betty enjoyed a meal at The Woodmancote Pub, Chichester, followed by cake and her favourite wine, chablis. She sadly missed her family party after falling and breaking two ribs and is currently in QA Hospital. However, her family have been visiting and taken her presents and cake to hospital.