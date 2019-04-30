Chance over May Bank Holiday to see where Mary Rose sank in the Solent 

VISITORS to the Mary Rose museum this week will have the opportunity to see exactly where the ship sank nearly 500 years ago.

The team at the museum in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has teamed up with Onboard Charters and guests will be able to take a rib ride out to the spot where the Mary Rose sank in 1545 during the Battle of the Solent over the early May Bank Holiday.

Business development manager James Rodliff said: ‘I’m so pleased to offer this fantastic opportunity for guests to experience the Mary Rose in a whole new way, combining the immersive journey through the Mary Rose Museum with an opportunity to visit the exact site she sank in 1545 during the Battle of the Solent.

‘Visitors will never feel so close to this amazing and unique story. This is an opportunity to take part in truly a very special experience.’

The boat will set off from the jetty near the Mary Rose ticket office and the ride will last approximately 40 minutes.

Tickets can be bought online at maryrose.org/rib-rides