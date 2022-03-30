Chandler's Ford ASDA supermarket sees Southampton woman arrested over alleged shoplifting and police officer assault

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted shoplifting, racially abusing a security guard, and assaulting a police officer in the Asda supermarket in Chandler’s Ford.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:18 pm

Police were called to the superstore in Bournemouth Road just before 3.15pm yesterday after it was alleged that a woman was in possession of alcohol taken without payment.

A 40-year-old woman from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Police have arrested a woman over a shoplifting incident in Chandler's Ford. Stock Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘She was searched by officers and a de-tagging device was located and seized. While under arrest, she is alleged to have then racially abused a store security guard before assaulting a police officer.

‘The woman was further arrested for going equipped, racially aggravated public order and assaulting an emergency worker.’

The woman remains in custody at this time.

