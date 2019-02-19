ICONIC fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, French media has reported.

The German born designer had been the creative director of Chanel since 1983.

Karl Lagerfeld has died, according to French media reports. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

He also had his own name brand chain of stores – Karl Lagerfeld – one of which is at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.

French media has reported that the designer has died at the age of 85 in Paris, following a period of ill health.

Magazines Closer and Paris Match are both reporting that the famed fashion icon has passed away.

Mr Lagerfeld had missed two recent Chanel fashion shows in January, but the brand stated that it was because he was tired.

He was born in Hamburg in Germany in 1933 and was the son of the founder of German company Lagerfeld & Co, Otto Lagerfeld and Elizabeth Bahlmann.

As well as his work with Chanel, Mr Lagerfeld was known for being creative director of Italian fashion house Fendi since the 1960s and had also worked with H&M in 2004.