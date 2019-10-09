Charities boost from car boot sales

Mercedes Lawrence, Anna Wright, Melanie Goddard, Ian Macpherson, Steve Pitt, Sam Hansom.
Mercedes Lawrence, Anna Wright, Melanie Goddard, Ian Macpherson, Steve Pitt, Sam Hansom.
Share this article
0
Have your say

CHARITIES have benefited from the summer season of car boots at Southsea common.

Councillor Steve Pitt, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council presented a cheque totalling £7,500 to four Portsmouth charities.

They were Kings Church Food Bank, The Roberts Centre, Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service, Naval Families Federation.

 Cllr Pitt said: ‘The car boot sales were really popular again this year and we're delighted to be donating a total of £7,500 to these deserving local charities as a result.’