Charity beer festival raises thousands for charity 

Hundreds of people have raised thousands of pounds for charity by enjoying one of the area's biggest beer festivals.

More than 800 beer-lovers flocked to the Wickham Centre for the 21st Wickham Charity Beer Festival, which runs every May and October.

More than £6,000 was raised for local and national charities, including the Wickham Centre and the Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

Mike Betts, one of the event organisers, said: ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, and people who came along.’

The festival, which featured a range of local bands, has raised more than £125,000 over the last 11 years.