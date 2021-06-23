The much-loved race will raise funds for Cancer Research UK, helping scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Events including a 3k, 5k, 10k, and Pretty Muddy mud-splattered obstacle course will take place at Southsea Common on Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Sam Morris, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Portsmouth said: ‘Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

2018 Race For Life, Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘All 400-mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.’

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Anyone who signs up before July 4 can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

Sam added: ‘Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point.

‘Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters.

‘That’s why we need as many people as possible across Portsmouth to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.

‘We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic.

‘But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together.

‘Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer.

‘We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.’

Visit raceforlife.org to enter.

