Charity urges people to host ‘pawsome’ tea parties

A CHARITY supporting cats in the region is encouraging people to host tea parties to help felines in the surrounding area.

Cats Protection – which has shelters in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville – is inviting people to host Pawsome Tea parties next month to raise money for the thousands of unwanted cats and kittens in its care.

Anyone who signs up to the event will receive a free pack complete with recipe ideas, cake flags and other ideas.

Abi Young, the charity’s mass participation officer, said: ‘It’s a wonderful excuse to enjoy some quality time with loved ones to enjoy tea, cake and a chat while raising funds for unwanted cats.

‘We’ve created some tutorial videos to help think of cat-themed goodies to bake but I’m sure there will be many more delicious creations produced.

Anyone interested in supporting the event can sign up by visiting pawsometea.org.