Today, The News is honouring a Bridgemary grandmother helping tackle cardiac arrests as Elizabeth Humphries is named a News Year Honour recipient.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth gave defibrillators to Bay House School and the Carisbrooke Arms after raising £2,500 by wing-walking on an aeroplane.

She has now gifted more than 20 defibrillators to a number of clubs, centres, and schools.

Elizabeth Humphries (71) who raised £2,500 by doing a sponsored wing walk and the defibrillator she donated. Picture: Mike Cooter (240921)

The breast cancer survivor is being recognised with a News Year Honour just two weeks after gifting defibrillators to Newbridge Junior School in Fratton and Woodcot Primary School Gosport.

Elizabeth decided to help her community by organising defibrillator units for local schools after hearing about the tragic death of a young girl.

Funds for the life-saving devices - which cost £700 each - were raised through raffles, donations, and car boot sales.

Elizabeth has raised more than £50,000 in nine years for The Big Match, a charity that raises money for The Brain Tumour Charity and Action For Children.

Elizabeth said: ‘Our supporters are a wonderful group of people who always respond when the call goes out.

‘My son, who is the founder of The Big Match, had a friend whose five-year-old daughter died in the school playground a few years ago.

‘The mother set up a foundation to donate defibs to schools.

‘Neil realised that our Big Match day would not go ahead this year so decided to join in and donate to schools as well.

‘We will continue as long as schools want them.’

The Big Match, established in 2012 in memory of David Humphries, supports local and national causes, as well as sponsoring the kit of 15 grassroots football teams.

It has engaged with more than 2,000 children, helping them get active and fulfil a dream of playing in a professional football stadium.

Elizabeth said: ‘The Big Match team is made up of lots of inspirational people, a team of people that will put 100 per cent into whatever cause is being supported.

‘We are all very proud of what we have accomplished over the years and are very focused on what also needs to be done.’

