Charlotte and Andy Moody's 'fantastic' wedding on Hayling Island

When Charlotte and Andy Moody first met, they could not stop chatting.

‘The pub practically threw us out on our first date,’ laughs Charlotte, nee Peall, from Hayling Island.

The happy couple on their wedding day. Picture: Mark Robbins Photography

In July 2015, the couple matched on dating website Plenty of Fish before meeting for a drink at The Fox & Hound Pub, Bursledon.

Charlotte, 37, smiles and says: ‘I was nervous – I think we both were.

‘We made things more official in November and then Andy moved in with me at my home in Bedhampton.’

On Christmas Day, 2017, Andy, 37, got down on one knee and asked Charlotte to marry him.

Charlotte and Andy pose for their wedding pictures. Picture: Mark Robbins Photography

‘I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t expect it at all,’ explains Charlotte.

‘We were handing out presents to one another and he said I needed to keep looking.

‘I turned around and he was down on one knee.’

For the next two years, the couple began planning for their wedding but insist they did not rush into anything.

Charlotte, who works as a contract administrator at HMS Collingwood, adds: ‘We booked the church and venue but that was it.

‘It was in January 2019 we really kick-started it all.’

Charlotte and Andy married at St Peter’s Church, Hayling Island, earlier this year in front of 70 guests.

‘I was very excited,’ laughs Charlotte.

‘I was quite comfortable until I was outside the church with my dad. It was so overwhelming with everyone there – but in a lovely way.

‘The church service was so special to us. We were lucky the church was so flexible so we could have exactly what we wanted.

‘The whole day was just fantastic. I couldn’t ask for anything more.’

The newlyweds had their reception at Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth, and are now looking forward to their honeymoon cruise to the Caribbean later this month.