Cheeky Charleston protest dancers outside Knight and Lee Southsea. Picture: www.mycharlestondance.com

Cheeky Charleston performed at the John Lewis store Southsea is a fitting tribute

Five cheeky Charleston dancers slipped into Knight & Lee and sneakily filmed a hat swapping dance sequence on the escalators.

The organisers at MyCharleston said they wanted to capture the store's charm before it closed. The video they have made is a tribute to all the staff at Knight & Lee, Southsea.

