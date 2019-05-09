Cheeky Charleston performed at the John Lewis store Southsea is a fitting tribute

The organisers at MyCharleston said they wanted to capture the store's charm before it closed. The video they have made is a tribute to all the staff at Knight & Lee, Southsea.

Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea YouTube Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea YouTube Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea YouTube Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea YouTube Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more