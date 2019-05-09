Cheeky Charleston performed at the John Lewis store Southsea is a fitting tribute
Five cheeky Charleston dancers slipped into Knight & Lee and sneakily filmed a hat swapping dance sequence on the escalators.
The organisers at MyCharleston said they wanted to capture the store's charm before it closed. The video they have made is a tribute to all the staff at Knight & Lee, Southsea.
Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea
YouTube
Other 3rd Party
Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea
YouTube
Other 3rd Party
Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea
YouTube
Other 3rd Party
Stills of the Cheeky Charleston outside Knight and Lee Southsea
YouTube
Other 3rd Party
View more