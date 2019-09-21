Cheeky fox caught bouncing on Gosport family's trampoline

A cheeky fox has been spotted bouncing on a family’s trampoline in their back garden.
The ‘regular visitor’ to mum-of-two Natasha Townsend-Theobold’s home in Bury Close, Gosport, was filmed chasing a football in the circular trampoline as he bounced along.
The 43-year-old podiatrist was ironing clothes and looking out at her back garden when she saw movement and thought her son nine-year-old Blake was already on the trampoline at 8am.
She said: ‘I was just about to shout and realised it was a fox.
‘He comes in nearly every day. I think he’s been in quite a few times, I’ve noticed the little paw marks on there.
‘It’s the first time I’ve seen him in it. First of all I thought it was my boy outside in it.
‘He kept running around and around and bouncing, and playing with a ball jumping on the trampoline.’
