Cheerleaders are in step as they win prize at first time of asking 

AUDIENCES were dazzled and judges won over as a cheerleading squad took home the trophy at their first international competition.

The Sarisbury squad of Cheer-a-cality Apollo were crowned national champions at their first competition in Bournemouth.

Coach Lara Hallam said: ‘It was the first time we’ve entered an international competition.

‘We were aiming for a top five finish, yet to come away as national champions in Level 1 is something else.

‘When we were announced as winners, it felt like a dream for us.’

The squad, which was comprised of 12 members between the ages of 13 and 18, shrugged off tough opposition from larger schools to keep themselves on their toes and achieve first place.

Lara said: ‘We are a local school and so to hold our own against much larger opposition was fantastic

‘I feel enormously proud of our team and staff.’

The school adopted the slogan of ‘start unknown, finish unforgettable’ two years ago and Lara believes that it really captures the moment brilliantly.

The 35-year-old said: ‘Our recent success matches our slogan more than ever.

‘Some of our students who won will be going to university after the summer, so we won’t get to see them as much, so it was a lovely send off for them to win.’

Lara added: ‘The response from parents has been ecstatic.

‘Their children’s hardwork has paid off, and they deserve it.’

The cheerleading school also recently held their annual show and raised £369 which will be donated to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Lara said:’We chose this particular charity because some of our pupils have used their services before, so this was a great opportunity to give back.’