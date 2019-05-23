A CHEERLEADING team has a reason to be cheerful - after beating more than 1,000 competitors in a national competition last weekend.

A team of 35 cheerleaders from Portsmouth-based group Dance-a-cality stood head and shoulders above rival teams at the Cheer City competition in Leicester, coming first in six different divisions.

Dancers from the Dance-a-cality team, based in Portsmouth.

Their mini stunt team - aged between five and eight - took home gold in their first competition.

Lara Hallam, the founder of the dance and cheer instruction business, said the wins were ‘very unexpected.’

She said: ‘I’m very happy - and was a lot of happy tears on the day.

‘For most of the teams it was only there second ever competition.

‘The support from the parents and other athletes was overwhelming.’

Lara founded the classes eight years ago, going from 20 students to now having more than 120 cheer and dance pupils.

She said: ‘It’s good fun - and great exercise.

‘Anyone can do it, there’s room for a variety of people in every team.’

Dance-a-cality will perform an end of season showcase at Berry Theatre, Hedge End, on Saturday June 29, at 3pm and 6:30pm.