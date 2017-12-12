Chef Michael makes it to final of competition

CHEF Michael di Bella is on the shortlist to be named Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year.

The award sought nominations from MPs in the search for the most skilled and talented pub chefs.

Michael was nominated by his MP Gillian Keegan for Chichester and shortlisted from more than 130 nominations.

He works at The Dean Inn in Chichester and is a finalist in the under-30s category.

Michael said: ‘I’m delighted to have made it through to the final not just for myself but for the whole team at The Dean Inn.’ Mrs Keegan MP said: ‘I’m delighted that Michael has made it through.

‘I wish him the best of luck for the event and will keep my fingers crossed.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing Michael at the Awards in February in the Houses of Parliament.’

Michael will go on to battle it out for the title of Parliamentary (Pub Chef or Young Pub Chef of 2018) at a cook-off event in Hospitality House on January 24.

The winners are announced at an award ceremony in the House of Commons on February 7.