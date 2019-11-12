Child ballet dancers from Portsmouth area discuss love of dance ahead of Kings Theatre show

PASSIONATE young dancers appearing at the Kings Theatre have spoken about what inspires them to train up to seven days a week.

A group of 35 talented ballet performers from the Portsmouth area will appear alongside professional dancers in Cinderella in Hollywood on November 22 and 23.

Jack Hazzard (11) lives in Gosport and will be appearing in Cinderella in Hollywood at the Kings Theatre in November. Picture by Ben Garner

Taking on seven dance lessons a week alongside English Youth Ballet rehearsals at Trafalgar School is 12-year-old Megan Beynon.

She has been dancing since she was three, following in the footsteps of her mum and nan.

Megan, from Gosport, said: ‘The most important thing, I feel dance helps me with expressing my feelings.

‘I’m looking forward to my family and friends coming to watch at the Kings Theatre.’

Lily Batt, 13, from Liss will be appearing in Cinderella in Hollywood at the Kings Theatre in November. Picture by Ben Garner

Despite being just nine years old, Hayling Island resident Zoe Gannon practises four hours each week and hopes to be a future ballerina.

St Alban’s School pupil Zoe said: ‘The rehearsals are going very well. I enjoy learning the routines and meeting other dancers and making friends.

‘I enjoy watching the professional principal dancers dance and being able to work with them to improve my dancing. I learn a lot from the way they dance and try to copy their style.’

Lily Batt, 13, has loved dance since she was four, when her favourite outfit was a tutu and wellies.

‘I dance every night of the week, usually for two hours. I do ballet, modern, tap, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop,’ said Lily, from Liss.

‘Dancing is very important to me, it helps me to find a way to relax and express myself and I love it. I would be lost without dance in my life.

Jack Hazzard, 11, is home educated in Gosport and is training at Dorothy Temple School of Dance.

Jack said: ‘I love ballet so much that nothing I do for it would ever feel like a sacrifice. I have made lots of friends and meet children from all over the world with the same passion for ballet as me.

Zoe Gannon, nine, from Hayling Island, will be appearing in Cinderella in Hollywood at the Kings Theatre in November. Picture by Ben Garner

‘The Kings Theatre is my absolute favourite theatre to perform in, it was the first place I ever performed two years ago when I was nine.’

Tickets can be purchased at the box office 023 9282 8282 or at kingsportsmouth.co.uk.