Child dies after being 'taken ill' while playing in tropical pool at Centre Parcs in Longleat Forest

A CHILD has died after becoming unwell at Center Parcs.

Emergency services were called to the Longleat Forest holiday park in Wiltshire at 3.39pm on Saturday.

The youngster was reportedly playing in the sub-tropical indoor pool area when he was taken ill.

A spokeswoman for Center Parcs said: ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest passed away after becoming unwell whilst at Longleat Forest.

‘Our thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.

‘We are continuing to offer our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.’

She added that no further information or comment would be provided ‘in accordance with the family's wishes for privacy at this difficult time’.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust was called to the scene at 3.39pm on Saturday.

Two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and an air ambulance attended.

An eyewitness told the Wiltshire Times that the child was playing in the sub-tropical indoor pool area.

They told the newspaper that three other children were in the water when the youngster was taken ill.