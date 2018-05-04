Children make sure Tom Prince is in their thoughts on Blue Day

Meon Infant School in Milton went blue once again this year to support the Tom Prince Cancer Trust, and research into the rare cancer which Tom Prince suffered from.

Headteacher Lynda Daish, said: ‘As a school that prides itself on our commitment to the community, we strive to embrace charities within our area as well as nationally.

Children at Meon Infants School wearing blue

‘Blue day enables us to participate in a charity with which the children can be involved.

‘This will be the 10th year that Blue Day has been celebrated by Portsmouth, Pompey FC having been the 15-year-old’s favourite team.

‘We invite all the children to come to school dressed in blue, and particularly in Pompey kits, to show consideration and awareness of the devastation and upset cancer can cause.

‘We hold an assembly to celebrate the life of Tom Prince and talk about what the charity is all about.

Today is the final Blue Day

‘We have the full support of the parents and carers of our children who give generously of their time and money to support this very worthy cause.’

Having reached their goal of raising over £1 million, which has been invested in the Tom Prince Osteosarcoma Research Project, this will be the last Blue Day run by the trust.

‘We make it part of our assemblies when we talk about him,’ added the headteacher.

‘I didn’t know him personally, but I know people who did and the pain and anguish that the family and Tom went through must have been horrendous.’