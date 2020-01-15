Chimney and flat roof blown off neighbouring homes in Gosport

FIREFIGHTERS attended two neighbouring homes in Gosport after a chimney and flat-roof blew-off in the stormy weather last night.

The incidents happened just after 10pm on The Avenue – resulting in fire crews from the town cordoning off the houses before they made the location safe as Storm Brendan battered the area.

Fire crews attended incidents

Andy Hunt, crew manager of Gosport Fire Station, said an elderly lady was inside her house when the ‘large chimney’ fell down before coming to rest on the roof.

‘It was still in tact – we couldn’t get it down,’ he said. ‘We cordoned off the property and made sure the structure was all safe. There was no further risk of debris flying. The chimney was secure on the roof with it having a base to stop it coming off the roof.’

Meanwhile next door a large flat-roof had blown off. ‘We created a salvage and redirected water through the roof to reduce water damage,’ Mr Hunt added.

No one was hurt in the incidents but Mr Hunt admitted he was surprised there were not further episodes following the treacherous weather.

He added: ‘Considering how bad the weather was I’m surprised things were not worse. The main things is that people are safe and the structures are made safe with them getting support from insurance and authorities to repair the damage.’