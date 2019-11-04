Chinese takeaway to reopen with new manager following £12,000 fine for filthy conditions

A CHINESE restaurant is set to reopen with a change of name and manager after signs of 'rodent activity' led to a £12,000 fine earlier in the year.

The Panda Chinese, in The Square, Wickham, saw its owner Mohammed Riaze appear alongside former manager An Lee at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court in September.

Panda Chinese in Wickham.

The court heard of numerous failings surrounding the cleanliness of the takeaway, including signs of rodent activity, with wooden utensils appearing chewed.

Magistrates ordered Mr Riaze to pay a fine of £613, a £61 surcharge, and costs of £2,500.

Mr Lee was told to pay £8,819, and last month he was fined £9,500 after The Rising Sun in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, was found to have breached hygiene standards under his management.

The Panda has been closed since Friday - with new manager Youfu Wu saying he had been undertaking 'a lot of cleaning inside.'

The 32-year-old said: 'The inside was a little bit dirty.'

Mr Wu said he hopes to have the takeaway reopened by the end of next week, re-branded as The New Panda.

The reopening will also see some changes to the menu, according to the former manager of Super Wok, in 2 High St, Botley.

He said: 'I'm going to be cooking, so the menu will not stay the same.

'It will change a little bit.'

The takeaway is currently advertising for a member of staff to assist the manager.