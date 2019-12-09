Have your say

THE festive period is a time of excess and celebration.

This can lead to lots of extra rubbish and recycling once the holiday is over.

This is how bin collections will change over Christmas. Picture: Alison Bagley

But with a number of bank holidays between Christmas and New Year this can lead to changes to the dates that your bins are collected.

To help you to keep track of when to put your bins out over the festive period, here’s a handy guide:

Portsmouth City Council

Here are the revised collection dates for over Christmas and New Year in Portsmouth:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 23 they will be collected on Saturday, December 21 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 24 they will be collected on Monday, December 23 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, December 25 they will be collected on Tuesday, December 24 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, December 26 they will be collected on Friday, December 27 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, December 27 they will be collected on Saturday, December 28 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 30 they will be collected as usual.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 31 they will be collected as usual.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 1, they will be collected on Thursday, January 2 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 2, they will be collected on Friday, January 3 instead.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 3, they will be collected on Saturday, January 4 instead.

READ MORE: Portsmouth Christmas Market 2019: Here's what we made of the food on offer

Havant Borough Council

Havant Borough Council have issued a list of the revised collection dates for over Christmas and New Year:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 23, there will be no change.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 24, there will be no change.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, December 25, they will be collected on Friday, December 27

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, December 26, they will be collected on Saturday, December 28

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, December 27, they will be collected on Monday, December 30

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 30, they will be collected on Tuesday, December 31

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 31, they will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 1, they will be collected on Friday, January 3.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 2, they will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 3, they will be collected on Monday, January 6.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, January 6, they will be collected on Tuesday, January 7.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 7, they will be collected on Wednesday, January 8.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 8, they will be collected on Thursday, January 9.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 9, they will be collected on Friday, January 10.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 10, they will be collected on Monday, January 13.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, January 13, they will be collected on Tuesday, January 14.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, January 14, they will be collected on Wednesday, January 15.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 15, they will be collected on Thursday, January 16.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 16, they will be collected on Friday, January 17.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 17, they will be collected on Saturday, January 18.

Fareham Borough Council

Fareham Borough Council has issued revised rubbish and recycling collection dates for over Christmas and New Year:

Refuse

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, December 25, they will be collected on Friday, December 27.

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Thursday, December 26, they will be collected on Friday, December 27.

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Friday, December 27, they will be collected on Monday, December 30.

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 30, they will be collected on Tuesday, December 31.

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 31, they will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 1, they will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 2, they will be collected on Friday, January 3

- If your refuse bins are due to be collected on Friday January 3, they will be collected as usual.

Recycling

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, December 25, they will be collected on Friday, December 27.

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Thursday, December 26, they will be collected on Monday, December 30.

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Friday, December 27, they will be collected on Monday, December 30.

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 30, they will be collected on Tuesday, December 31.

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 31, they will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 1, they will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 2, they will be collected on Friday, January 3

- If your recycling bins are due to be collected on Friday January 3, they will be collected on Monday, January 6.

Garden waste service resumes on recycling day from either January 13 or January 20 depending on your collection timetable.

READ MORE: Gunwharf Quays Christmas opening hours for 2019 in Portsmouth

Gosport Borough Council

Over the festive period, starting with Christmas on December 25 and then Boxing Day and December 27 bins will be collected a day later than usual.

Non-recycling black bins will be collected as normal on Monday, December 30, and Tuesday, December 31.

Bins will also be collected a day later than usual between January 1 and January 3.

East Hampshire District Council

Here’s how bin collections will be revised over Christmas and New Years for residents in Clanfield, Horndean and Rowlands Castle:

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 23, there will be no changes.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 24, there will be no changes.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, December 25, then they will be collected on Friday, December 27.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, December 26 then they will be collected on Saturday, December 28.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday December 27 then they will be collected on Monday, December 30.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Monday, December 30, then they will be collected on Tuesday, December 31.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Tuesday, December 31, then they will be collected on Thursday, January 2.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Wednesday, January 1, then they will be collected on Friday, January 3.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Thursday, January 2, then they will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

- If your bins are due to be collected on Friday, January 3, then they will be collected on Monday, January 6.