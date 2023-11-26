Christmas in Hampshire: Portchester Precinct transformed into winter wonderland with Christmas market - see 8 pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
Portchester welcomed hundreds of people to its Christmas market which took place over the weekend.

Taking place on November 25, the event presented a huge range of stalls which offered something for everyone.

From sweets to toys to children’s clothes there was an array of local businesses and tradespeople showcasing works of art.

The event also had a raffle which was raising money for Cash for Kids which is a charity that supports young people affected by abuse, poverty, neglect and children who need additional help.

See 8 pictures from the Portchester Christmas Market:

Gloria Quantick and her graddaughter, Beth Davis. Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-31)

1. Portchester Christmas Market

Gloria Quantick and her graddaughter, Beth Davis. Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
From left, Julie Page, Finley, 2, and Michelle Reader. Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-35)

2. Portchester Christmas Market

From left, Julie Page, Finley, 2, and Michelle Reader. Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-)

3. Portchester Christmas Market

Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Sea Leach and Leila Swain-Edwards. Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-33)

4. Portchester Christmas Market

Sea Leach and Leila Swain-Edwards. Portchester Christmas Market in Portchester Precinct Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 251123-33) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortchesterHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice